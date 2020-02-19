Qualcomm Working On X60 Chip To Offer 5G Carrier Aggregation News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Qualcomm is working on a new type of chip for smartphones, designed to connect with 5G networks around the world. The unique feature of the chip is its ability to operate differently in different parts of the world. Dubbed Qualcomm X60 chip, it would be the first to aggregate signals over disparate frequencies of 5G networks.

Qualcomm X 60 Chip

As 5G networks are being implemented, smartphone makers are launching devices that support 5G technology. Here, Qualcomm is bringing in a new technology which it says the new chip will help boost the download speeds. Talking about 5G, the rollout of the network is still under progress in many countries.

There are two variants of 5G networks. A couple of regions use sub-6 frequencies, but in larger markets like the US use millimeter-wave frequencies. The new X60 chip along with the new antenna chip is capable of aggregating these frequencies to deliver faster data speeds, even in populated areas like a metropolis.

According to Qualcomm, the X60 modem chip is the first to offer "carrier aggregation". Telecommunications companies can send data over multiple bands of wireless spectrum to generate faster speeds.

Smartphones With 5G Support

There are a couple of smartphones, mostly premium, that support 5G networks. As more regions set up 5G networks, smartphone makers are sure to make devices with 5G support. An estimate states there will be a wider 5G rollout by the end of 2020. Qualcomm says that between 175 million and 225 million 5G smartphones will be sold in 2020.

The new Qualcomm X60 chip will boost 5G adaption. Outside partners will be manufacturing the new chip, which will be made using 5-nanometer chip technology. This ensures that the new chips are faster, smaller in design, and also energy-efficient.

Although Qualcomm didn't disclose who would be manufacturing the chip, a Reuters report suggests it could be Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The company also said that the first samples would reach customers by the end of this year. This means that the X60 chip would arrive in the first batch of 2021 premium smartphones.

