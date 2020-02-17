Samsung Galaxy A31 With 5000mAh Battery To Be Launched Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, we have been hearing a lot of rumors and speculations regarding upcoming Samsung smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. The latest one that has hit the web is the Galaxy A31. Now, a live photo of the Galaxy A31 has been leaked showing its battery capacity.

Previously, the Galaxy A31 was rumored to be launched along with the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 that went official in December 2019. However, the device did not see the light of the day back then. Now, the live photo shows the battery as shared by the SafetyKorea certification database via SamMobile.

If the previous reports have to be believed, then the Galaxy A31 would arrive with a relatively bigger battery with 1000mAh battery higher capacity than the Galaxy A30.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Rumors

Going by previous reports, the Galaxy A31 is believed to arrive with a triple-camera setup at its rear. The camera department is said to comprise a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a tertiary macro lens. However, there is no word regarding the processor, display and other details of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. As it will be a mainstream smartphone, we can expect a good battery life.

Given that the Galaxy S20 series smartphones are all set to be launched in the country on March 15 and the pricing of these smartphones in India are already out, we can expect the Galaxy A31 to be launched by late March or early April. And, one that we are sure of is that Samsung appears to be in plans to launch a slew of affordable smartphones in the country making budget buyers spoilt for choice.

This move taken by Samsung has been successful for the company has it managed to sell millions of the Galaxy A and Galaxy M models that helps it compete with rivals in the market.

