Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Might Launch On March 15 In India

Samsung recently launched its latest Galaxy S20 series of smartphones along with the Galaxy Z Flip folding phone. Though the company is yet to launch these smartphones in India, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and the S20 Ultra are currently available for pre-order.

When we contacted Samsung regarding the launch date for these smartphones in India, the company representative told us to wait for a few more days for the official announcement. Now, according to Flipkart listing, the Galaxy S20 series might launch in India on 15 March.

Powered By Exynos 990 With 5G Support

Unlike the North American market, the Galaxy S20 series for India will feature the Exynos 990 SoC and not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Similarly, the Flipkart listing also confirms that the smartphone will support the 5G network in India as well.

If these devices support 5G in India, then Samsung will definitely have an upper hand against its contemporaries. However, as the 5G network is not available in India the company might software-lock 5G connectivity and might enable in the future when the network is available in the country.

All three smartphones will offer 128GB UFS 3.0 storage. When it comes to RAM, the Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 12GB and the other two models come with 8GB of DDR5 RAM. Do note that, these are also the first set of phones to launch in India with DDR5 RAM.

The Galaxy S20, amongst the three, is the most affordable model, which retails for Rs. 66,999, and the Galaxy S20+ comes at a slightly higher price of Rs. 73,999. Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most expensive model with a retail price of Rs. 92,999.

As of now, it is unclear if the company will launch the higher storage variants of these smartphones in India. Do note that, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the first smartphone in the world to offer 16GB RAM, which is equivalent to the amount of RAM that we see on high-end laptops and computers.

