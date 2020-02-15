Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: Benchmark Android Smartphone In 2020?

Samsung has left no stone unturned with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It flaunts the biggest ever AMOLED panel produced by Samsung for a smartphone. The panel's refresh rate has been bumped to 120Hz to match the 2020 standards. The tech giant has also strapped an insane 108MP camera sensor that is capable of achieving 100x zoom leaving behind the Huawei P30 Pro and the OPPO Reno 10X zoom by a huge margin.

While we haven't got a chance to test the phone in person, we put the specs and features to analysis to make it easy for you to understand the hard work put behind developing this flagship product. Let's find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung's AMOLED panels have always outshined the competition but the Galaxy S20 Ultra is going to start a new category altogether. The phablet boasts a massive 6.9-inches Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED panel with no notch and ultra-thin bezels. However, Samsung hasn't found a way to disappear the punch camera hole which breaks the symmetry to some extent. Nevertheless, the 20:9 aspect ratio panel feels massive and offers a resolution of 1440x3200 pixels. The display supports HDR10+ and is bound to offer the best-in-class multimedia viewing experience on a smartphone. This is also the company's first-ever 120Hz refresh rate panel to take on rivals with ultra-fluid touchscreen response.

Cameras are not the strongest feature of Samsung smartphones. I have always felt that the company's flagship handsets struggle to match the overall picture/video quality of the rival devices. But things might change with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It comes equipped with the company's best-ever camera hardware till date. Samsung calls its ‘Pro-Grade Multi-Camera' system, which is designed to give Apple, Google and Huawei a run for their money. The Galaxy S20 Ultra flaunts a quad-lens camera setup featuring a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 48MP telephoto lens, a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and a dedicated depth-vision camera.

8K Video Recording

The 108MP sensor let you zoom in to an insane 100x leaving behind the Huawei P30 Pro's 50x and the OPPO Reno 10X's 60x zoom by miles. Samsung has achieved the 100x zoom by combining ‘10X Hybrid Optic Zoom' enabled by a folded lens with ‘Super-Resolution Zoom' backed by the camera's AI algorithms. The sensor size has also been tripled to improve low-light camera performance. Last but not the least, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is also capable of recording 8K videos (up to minutes) and you can pull 33MP stills from the 8K footage. Even the 40MP selfie camera can capture 4K videos at 60fps. That's one hell of a video camera setup on a smartphone.

While we haven't tested the camera in person but the hardware setup on the Galaxy S20 Ultra surely seems like the best one on a smartphone. We couldn't wait to test the camera's zoom capabilities, low-light performance and video quality to give you a final report on the real-life performance, so stay tuned.

Hardware- No Compromise Hardware

A massive AMOLED panel and a camera so powerful demands no less than the best available hardware. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm's best-ever Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The hardware will allow you to make the most out of the massive display and the camera hardware. For storage, the Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 128GB, 256GB and 512GB with microSD card support up to 1TB.

Battery And Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit which supports 45W Super Fast charging. This is not the biggest battery in town but the real-life performance can be tested once we have the handset. As far as connectivity is concerned, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is a 5G-enabled handset capable of delivering non-standalone and standalone 5G capabilities.

What Do You Think?

Samsung has set the ball rolling in the year 2020 with its very first launch. The entire Galaxy S20 series seems very promising but the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a different game altogether. It is by far the most powerful and feature-packed Android smartphone till date and seems like a no-compromise phablet for power users who only want the best of everything from a handset. We couldn't wait to test the Galaxy S20 Ultra to evaluate its overall performance. As far as pricing is concerned, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available at a starting price of Rs. 92,999 in the Indian market. The pre-book starts from today, i.e. Feb 15, 12:00 noon.