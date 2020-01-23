Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Key Specifications Tipped Online

The Galaxy A31's storage and color option have been tipped via leaks in the past. In the latest development, the battery and storage capacity of both the Galaxy A31 and the Galaxy A41 has been tipped by the rumors.

The leaks indicate towards mid-range smartphones loaded with the capable camera hardware. Also, the specifications seem to be upgraded to their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy A41, Galaxy A31 Camera Specifications

The information on the camera and battery specifications of both smartphones has been reported by GalaxyClub.nl. The Galaxy A31 is leaked with a dual-rear camera setup packing a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP sensor which is likely to capture the depth effects.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A41 has listed with a triple-rear camera module housing a 48MP primary sensor, a 25MP sensor (likely an ultra-wide-angle or telephoto lens), and a 2MP sensor for macro shots.

For reference, the Galaxy A30 also debuted with the dual-rear camera setup. But it was equipped with a 16MP primary sensor. Similarly, the Galaxy A40's triple-rear camera setup packed a 16MP primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Battery

The leak reveals the battery capacity of only the Galaxy A31. The handset will be equipped with a 5,000 mAH battery. The listing doesn't reveal the fast charging capabilities. It is worth mentioning that its predecessor was launched with a smaller 4,000 mAh battery unit with Quick charging support. So, we can expect a fast charging on the Galaxy A31 as well.

As for the Galaxy A41, its battery capacity is still under the wraps. However, its predecessor, i.e, the Galaxy A40 was launched with a 3,100 mAh battery unit. But, the device launching with a bigger battery is what makes sense.

Samsung Galaxy A31, Galaxy A41 Earlier leaks

This is not the first time that these smartphones have been suggested via rumors. The Galaxy A31 has leaked in the past with the SM-A315X model number. Whereas, the Galaxy A41 has been spotted with the SM-A415X model number. The details regarding the hardware and software features of both devices are scarce.

However, they are speculated to launch with the latest Android 10 OS which will be wrapped around a new custom One UI skin on top. Samsung is also yet to announce the availability of both the devices in India and other markets. Also, we can expect the renders and some key features to be revealed via leaks in the coming days.