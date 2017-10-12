Razer to launch its gaming smartphone on November 1

We already know that Razer, the leading company for gaming hardware, software, and systems, is working on a mobile gaming device.

A few weeks back, Min-Liang Tan, the CEO of the company had confirmed that Razer is indeed planning to enter the mobile gaming market. Up until now, we didn't know when exactly the gaming device would get launched. Well, the company has just released a teaser confirming that its first smartphone will arrive on November 1. Other than the date, the teaser only contains the word "Watch".

The teaser also shows a man holding a device to his face sitting against an image carousel background. So, we are not really sure what to expect from the upcoming device.

Min-Liang Tan, the CEO of Razer had only said it will mainly focus on gaming as well as on entertainment. However, he had refused to shed light on the phone's specifications and features.

The only thing we can guess is the phone will pack a huge battery supporting long gaming sessions. Also, it is appreciable how Razer has managed to prevent the smartphone from appearing in leaks.

Razer is rumored to have started working on the mobile gaming device from last year. Back in January 2017, the company had acquired Nextbit, which is mainly known for its cloud storage based Robin smartphone.

Again in July, a report had claimed Razer is working on a smartphone designed for gaming. The report had also stated that the company was raising funds for the smartphone.

Razer's CEO didn't mention the word "smartphone", the size of the device shown in the teaser kind of confirms that it will be a smartphone. Notably, Razer had earlier launched the Razer Edge tablet for gamers.