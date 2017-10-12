Honor to launch a bezel-less smartphone on December 5; press invites out

Huawei's sub-brand Honor seems to be on a launching spree. Yesterday, it launched the Honor 7X smartphone along with the Honor Waterplay Tab in China.

Yet again, the Chinese company has sent out media invites for a launch event slated for December 5. The event will take place in London. Since Honor has started sending out the press invites almost two months before the launch, the phone is expected to come with powerful features. Talking about the press invite, it reads "MAX YOUR VIEW".

The invite also shows the outline of smartphone that has a full-screen design and extremely narrow bezels. Interestingly, some invites contain the outline of two phones, while some have just one. The one we have obtained via Android Authority shows the outline of two phones. Hence, it is unclear at this moment if Honor will launch more than one smartphone.

A logo "IOOI" is also present at the bottom of the invite. While it is not confirmed yet, the symbol "OO" presumably represents dual cameras. This means the upcoming Honor smartphone could feature a dual camera setup.

The recently launched Honor 9i comes with dual cameras both on the front and back. So there is a possibility that the company decides to launch another phone with four cameras.

Well, this is pretty much everything the press invites have revealed. Hopefully, Honor will drop teasers in the following days to give us a better idea. Also, given the number of leaksters present in the technology world, it is only a matter of time before the phone's specs come to light.