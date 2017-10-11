Honor Waterplay Tab launched with 10.1-inch FHD display, IP67 certification

Huawei's sub-brand today Honor today launched a new tablet called Honor Waterplay Tab alongside the Honor 7X smartphone in its home country.

As suggested by the name, the tablet is waterproof and comes with the IP67 certification. Another key highlight of the device is its sound system. Honor has employed Harman Kardon audio to tune and optimize the sound effects. The Waterplay Tab is equipped with four stereo speakers giving 3D surround sound for an immersive audio experience.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Honor Waterplay Tab sports a 10.1-inch full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and pixel density of 224ppi.

As for the processor, the device makes use of Huawei's own Kirin 659 octa-core SoC. The device offers 64GB of internal storage. The storage capacity can be further expanded up to 256GB via the microSD card slot. There are two RAM variants of the tablet. The basic one features 3GB of RAM, while the higher variant packs 4GB of RAM.

Speaking of the optics, the Honor Waterplay Tab features a single camera lens on the rear as well as on the front side. Unfortunately, the megapixel count of the camera sensors is not yet known. However, the company has revealed that the front camera is capable of capturing images in Bokeh effect. It is worth noting, it is the first tablet to do so.

On the software front, the Honor Waterplay Tab runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS with custom Emotion UI 5.1 on top. The OS is optimized in such a way that the app launching time has been reduced by 20%, as per the company.

Keeping the lights on is a large 6,600mAh battery with fast charging support. The battery is claimed to get fully charged in about 2.5 hours, and also supports reverse charging. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the battery.

Pre-orders for the Honor Waterplay Tab is open now and it will go on sale from October 24 in China. As of now, there is no information available on the tablet's pricing and global availability.