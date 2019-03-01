Razer Phone 2 stable Android Pie released with latest Android security patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The changelog reveals support for 4K video recording at 60fps along with the Android Pie goodies.

Razer, the American gaming hardware giant launched its second-generation gaming smartphone, the Razer Phone 2 back in October 2018. Packing some high-end internals such as a 2.4GHz Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Razer Phone 2 is one of the best contenders in the gaming smartphone segment. The device shipped with Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box and was recently been suggested to receive an Android Pie update. Now, the company has started pushing out the stable Android Pie update for the Razer Phone 2 smartphones.

The latest Android Pie firmware update brings some new features to the smartphone including the usual Android Pie elements. Khang Tai, Global Marketing and Esports Manager, Razer Mobile took it to his official Twitter account to announce the Android Pie rollout for the Razer Phone 2 gaming smartphone.

The update is currently being rolled out to the users in the form of an OTA which is the same procedure for most of the firmware update releases. However, the option to check for the update manually remains the same. If you own a Razer Phone 2 smartphone, you can check the update manually by heading the Software update section in the Settings tab.

Razer has also added the February 2019 Android security patch with the Android Pie update. In addition to the latest Android security patch, the changelog reveals support for 4K video recording at 60fps along with the Android Pie goodies. The update brings the feature such as gesture-based navigation, Adaptive Brightness, and Adaptive Battery. The other Android Pie features which the update brings in the mix are Digital-Wellbeing and improved notification management etc. Notably, it's the unlocked version of the Razer Phone 2 smartphone which is getting the latest Android Pie update.