Razer Phone is listed on Microsoft online store for $699

Razer, the brand behind gaming accessories announced the Razer Phone with flagship features and PC gaming technology. The Razer Phone is priced at £699 (approx. Rs. 60,000). It went on sale via the company's online store and offline retailers as well.

Interestingly, the Razer Phone is now available via the online store of Microsoft. The smartphone is priced at $699 (approx. Rs. 45,500) and this edition is compatible with the Microsoft Launcher app. It also features a green Razer logo. From the listing, it is pretty surprising to know that Microsoft is selling Android smartphones on its online store. Lately, the company added the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 smartphones to its list.

This edition of Razer Phone supports Microsoft Launcher that allows users to sync their smartphones with a Microsoft account and access the same across different devices. Also, it allows users to access photos, documents and web pages on their Android smartphone on a Windows PC.

To recap about the Razer Phone, the smartphone boasts of a 5.72-inch QHD 2160 x 1440 pixel display topped with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 2TB with the help of a microSD card. The imaging aspects include dual camera setup with 12MP and 13MP sensors and an 8MP selfie camera at the front.

The Razer Phone runs on near-stock Android Nougat and the company has assured that the device will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update early in 2018. The smartphone features 4000mAh battery that is touted to render a decent backup and this battery also supports Quick Charge 4+.

For gaming, the Razer Phone features a dynamic and adaptable 120Hz display refresh rate with the technology called Ultramotion. Also, the company claims that this technology is pretty similar to the Nvidia G-Sync or AMD FreeSync that is used in PC gaming.