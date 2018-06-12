Reach Allure Rise 2 limited edition launched for Rs. 5,999

Back in April this year, homegrown brand Reach Mobile announced the launch of a new smartphone called Allure Rise in collaboration with Reliance Jio. Within a short span of time, the company has come up with a new budget smartphone called Reach Allure Rise 2 priced at Rs. 5,999. This limited edition model also comes along with the Jio cashback offer offering Rs. 2,200 cashback to the users.

The Reach Allure Rise 2 comes with slightly upgraded specifications than its predecessor. This one comes with a higher RAM capacity and Face Unlock feature, which has become a recent rage. Also, it is priced Rs. 500 higher than the Allure Rise launched earlier this year.

Reach Allure Rise 2 specifications

The new Allure Rise 2 comes fitted with a 5.5-inch HD IPS Display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The display is protected by a scratch-proof hard coated toughened glass surface. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a by a quad-core 1.3GHz processor of unknown chipset. This processor is teamed up with 3GB RAM, which is higher than the 2GB RAM used by the Allure Rise. Also, there is 16GB of default memory capacity, which can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

In terms of imaging, the smartphone comes with an 8MP rear camera accompanied by LED flash to capture low-light shots. Up front, there is a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The Allure Rise 2 is fueled by Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. A 2,600mAh removable Li-ion battery powers the smartphone from within.

Connectivity wise, there is support for VoLTE/ViLTE to let users enjoy crystal clear HD voice calls. ViLTE enhances the voice services with a high quality video channel. The company has bundled a silicon protection cover along with the package for additional safety.

Mr Amit Garg, Product Manager Reach Mobile said, "India has emerged out to be a land of digital connection. To supplement this, we are thrilled to present our new smart-phone, "Allure Rise", in an effort to elevate the market further. Emphasizing on the trifecta of efficiency, innovation and unmatched performance throughout use, we aim to deliver products that enhance our customer's day-to-day experience, without an exorbitant pricing."

Mr Anis Rahman, Vice President Reach Mobile said, "Reach Mobile focuses on empowering the nation and its citizens as a part of the Make-in-India drive. By providing optimal features at an affordable price range, we are paving the way for a more connected future. With Allure Rise, our customers are acclimatized to the ALLURE of a digitized world, as they RISE from the constraints of unrealistic pricing."