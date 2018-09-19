Realme 1 and Realme 2 Sales Crosses 1 Million in India: A milestone for a 4 month old brand

The Realme 1

The Realme 1 is the first smartphone from the brand, which received a lot of attention. As the Realme 1 was the most affordable smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Other smartphones with the same chipset were priced at almost double the cost of the Realme 1. The base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage was launched in India for Rs 8,999. A modern 18:9 aspect ratio display, Ai camera, Face Unlock are the some of the features that made Realme 1 a great entry-level smartphone.

However, the device did face some criticism, as the Realme 1 did not offer a fingerprint sensor, and, the 3G RAM model did face some severe RAM management issues. So, the 3G version of the Realme 1 was discontinued. The high-end variant of the Realme 1 retails for Rs 13,990 and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which makes the Realme 1 the most affordable smartphone with 128 GB internal storage. Overall, the Realme 1 gave the boost that Realme was looking for.

Realme 2

The Realme 2 was more of a subtle launch, where the company resolved some of the issues of the Realme 2. The Realme 2 offers dual camera setup, fingerprint sensor, notch display, bigger battery. However, the Realme 2 is not as powerful as the Realme 1, as, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC powers the Realme 2. This is also the one of the affordable smartphone available in India.

Realme 2 Pro

The Realme 2 Pro is expected to be the true successor of the Realme 1. With this smartphone, the company is expected to capture the mid-tier smartphone market. Compared to the Realme 2, the Realme 2 Pro will offer a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and a smaller notch. The Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in India on the 27th of September.