Realme 1 and Realme 2 Sales Crosses 1 Million in India: A milestone for a 4 month old brand

Realme 2 Pro will launch on the 27th of September

    Realme has reached a new milestone in the Indian smartphone market, where the company has sold more than 1 million (ten lakh) Realme smartphones in less than four months. So, in simple terms, the brand has sold more than 8333 smartphones per day.

    Realme 1 and Realme 2 Sales Crosses 1 Million in India

    As of now, the company has launched two smartphones in India, and, both smartphones are priced under Rs 15,000 price mark. Also, note that the company is all set for the launch of the Realme 2 Pro, which will be the true successor of the Realme 1.

    The Realme 1

    The Realme 1 is the first smartphone from the brand, which received a lot of attention. As the Realme 1 was the most affordable smartphone with the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Other smartphones with the same chipset were priced at almost double the cost of the Realme 1. The base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage was launched in India for Rs 8,999. A modern 18:9 aspect ratio display, Ai camera, Face Unlock are the some of the features that made Realme 1 a great entry-level smartphone.

    However, the device did face some criticism, as the Realme 1 did not offer a fingerprint sensor, and, the 3G RAM model did face some severe RAM management issues. So, the 3G version of the Realme 1 was discontinued. The high-end variant of the Realme 1 retails for Rs 13,990 and comes with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage which makes the Realme 1 the most affordable smartphone with 128 GB internal storage. Overall, the Realme 1 gave the boost that Realme was looking for.

    Realme 2

    The Realme 2 was more of a subtle launch, where the company resolved some of the issues of the Realme 2. The Realme 2 offers dual camera setup, fingerprint sensor, notch display, bigger battery. However, the Realme 2 is not as powerful as the Realme 1, as, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC powers the Realme 2. This is also the one of the affordable smartphone available in India.

    Realme 2 Pro

    The Realme 2 Pro is expected to be the true successor of the Realme 1. With this smartphone, the company is expected to capture the mid-tier smartphone market. Compared to the Realme 2, the Realme 2 Pro will offer a high-resolution display, powerful processor, and a smaller notch. The Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in India on the 27th of September.

