Realme 10 4G Leak Reveals Helio G99 SoC; How Will This 4G Phone Compete in 5G Era?

The upcoming Realme 10 series is tipped to include many variants, including 4G models. A new leak has revealed key features of the upcoming Realme 10 4G, including the Helio G99 SoC and dual cameras. But can this 4G phone compete with affordable 5G phones in India?

Popular tipster Paras Gulgani has leaked important features of the upcoming Realme 10 4G. Previously, the alleged renders of the 4G smartphone surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect. An official announcement from Realme Global confirms that the new series will launch in November.

Realme 10 4G Key Specifications Leaked

Going into the details, the tipster states that the new Realme 10 4G will flaunt a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1800 pixels. The display is rumored to offer a 180Hz touch sampling rate along with Panda Glass protection.

Realme 10 4G 🇮🇳🇮🇳



- 6.5 FHD+ IPS LCD

- 2400×1080 with 180Hz touch rate

-Panda Glass Protection Layer

- Helio G99

-16MP front

-50MP Main + 2MP Macro

-virtual RAM up to 5GB

- RAM type and memory LPDDR4x / UFS 2.2

-5000mAh

-33W



> Price 17-19K 💵 with offers 15K starting base — Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) October 27, 2022

Under the hood, the alleged Realme 10 4G will be backed by LPDDR4x RAM support and UFS 2.2 storage support. Plus, the upcoming 4G phone will also offer up to 5GB of virtual RAM. However, the tipster hasn't revealed the RAM and storage specification of the Realme phone.

At the rear, the Realme 10 4G will allegedly pack in a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro shooter. A 16MP front camera is also expected for the new 4G smartphone. The tipster suggests the Realme 10 4G will offer a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging support.

Realme 10 4G in India: How Will It Compete With 5G Phones?

Additionally, the tipster states the Realme 10 4G will be priced between Rs. 17,000 and Rs. 19,000 in India. With inaugural offers, the phone could be available for around Rs. 15,000. However, this is quite expensive for a 4G phone in the era of 5G. In fact, one can get a 5G smartphone for the same price.

So how will the new Realme 10 4G run in the Indian market? Will Realme launch this phone for a lesser price tag? The complete features and other details will be officially announced soon, giving us an idea of what to expect. Until then, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.

