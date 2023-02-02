Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition Design Revealed, Set to Launch Next Week News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

The suave new design for the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is finally revealed. A photo tweet by Realme VP Madhav Sheth on 27 January of the Realme 10 Pro's Hyperspace Gold version with a reflection of a Coca-Cola can hinted at an upcoming special edition phone.

While the phone is expected to be unveiled around 12.30 pm on 10 February, a Twitter user by the name of Sumit Patwa already shared its first look.

Realme10 Pro Design

This special edition phone will have a dual-tone design. A slab of black on the left will seat the dual cameras and the Realme logo. On the right, the Coca-Cola branding is visible on a red background. Aside from the unique rear panel design, the rest of the smartphone is expected to look the same as the regular Realme 10 Pro 5G.

Realme10 Pro Specifications

Most likely, the Realme 10 Pro 5G will also have the same specifications that are available on the regular versions. So, you can expect the device to sport a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display that offers a full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will have the Snapdragon 695, along with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device will operate on Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 on top. It also takes care of your security with a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The device also provides you additional storage for which it has a microSD card slot.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition is expected to feature a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Considering the specs remain the same, the black panel behind the phone should boast a 108-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The variant of the Realme 10 Pro with 128 GB storage with 6 GB RAM is priced at Rs 18,999, while the variant with 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM will cost you Rs 19,999, according to the leakster.

Realme10 Pro Launch Date

The Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca Cola Edition is set to launch later this month on February 27. The launch date for this special edition phone was announced on the landing page of Realme India's website, although it does not have any further details about the phone.

