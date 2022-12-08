Realme 10 Pro With 6.7-inch LCD, 5G Processor Launched In India: Better Than Realme 9 Pro? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Realme has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, Realme 10 Pro, alongside the Realme 10 Pro+ in the Indian market. The Realme 10 Pro is a successor to the Realme 9 Pro and brings a new design, larger display, and a tweaked camera setup, among others. Let's have a look at the changes below.

Is The Realme 10 Pro Better Than The Realme 9 Pro?

The Realme 10 Pro adopts a new design language with circular rear cameras. The back finish and overall rear design seem inspired by the Honor 70 smartphones. At the front, it gets a flat display panel unlike the Realme 10 Pro+, which comes with a curved display. The display gets a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

The Realme 10 Pro sports a slightly larger 6.7-inch LCD compared to the 6.6-inch LCD of the Realme 9 Pro. The screen supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 680 nits brightness, and DC Dimming. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 695 5G chipset as the Realme 9 Pro. Furthermore, it is equipped with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Moving to its cameras, the Realme 10 Pro gets an upgraded 108MP primary sensor as against the 64MP of the Realme 9 Pro. However, it ditches the 8MP ultrawide shooter for a 2MP macro sensor, which is a downgrade compared to the Realme 9 Pro.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, 5G, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support, which is carried over from the Realme 9 Pro.

To conclude, the Realme 10 Pro gets an updated design with an improved primary camera sensor but misses out on an ultrawide sensor.

Realme 10 Pro: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone is priced at ₹17,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The top variant with 8GB RAM+128GB storage comes at a price tag of ₹19.999. The smartphone will go on sale on December 16, 2022, via Realme's official website and Flipkart. It will be offered in Dark Matter, Hyperspace Gold, and Nebula Blue color options.

