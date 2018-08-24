Realme 2 leaked specifications could be fake: The analogy

Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Realme 2 in India on the 28th of August 2018. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will have a notch, display, big 4230 mAh battery, dual camera setup and a Qualcomm chipset.

There have been several rumors that the Realme 2 will have HD+ (720p) display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset and the device will be priced at less than Rs 10,000. It seems like the leak about the Realme 2 having a 720p display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC seems like a cooked up story.

Do note that the Realme 1 with FHD+ (1080p) display with the Helio P60 SoC was launched in India for Rs 8,999 (for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage) and launching a new smartphone with lower resolution display with an underpowered SoC defeats the concept of a successor.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo A5 in India with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch, 4230 mAh battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC. The leaks specs-list of the Realme 2 seems to be the rip-off of the Oppo A5 specification.

The Realme 2 might share some fair amount of features with the Oppo A5. However, the Realme 2 is likely to offer the following set of features to differentiate itself from the Oppo A5.

Realme 2 differences compared to the Oppo A5

Likely to have an FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch offering 88.9% screen to body ratio

Likely to be powered by a 600 series chipset from Qualcomm

Likely to have a fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone

Might feature a better dual camera solution compared to the Oppo A5

Conclusion

Though Realme has separate from Oppo, the company will still use some of the resources from the brand and the Realme2 is expected to offer ColorOS, a custom OS from Oppo. What do you think about this analogy? Will the Realme 2 will an all-new device or it will just be a rebranded version of the Oppo A5 with a smaller price tag?