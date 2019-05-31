Realme 2 Pro Users Can Now Enjoy The Latest Android 9 Pie OS News oi-Vivek

As promised, Realme has started to roll out Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6 update for the Realme 2 Pro, the first smartphone from Realme, based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC, which was launched back in 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Color 5 skin. With ColorOS 6.0, Realme is introducing a lot of new features, and here is everything you need to know.

The update is around 2.7 GB

Make sure that you have plenty of mobile data (at least 3 GB) before initiating the update process, as the ColorOS 6 update for the Realme 2 Pro is around 2.7 GB, and make sure that the phone has at least 5 GB of free internal storage for the hassle-free installation process.

The update comes with the build number RMX1801EX_11_A.20 and also packs the latest security updates from Google for May 2019, and the update is based on Android 9 Pie OS.

What's new with the latest update

There is a major UI overhaul on the ColorOS 6, compared to the previous iteration of the ColorOS. For the Realme 2 Pro, the ColorOS now offers notification icons in the status bar, lock screen magazine, new navigation gesture, pp drawer to ColorOS launcher, Riding Mode, support for live wallpaper, new UI for the notification panel, new UI for AI Board, and new camera-related features like Chroma Boost Mode and HAL3 support.

What do we think about the update?

Looking at the features offered by the ColorOS 6, every Realme 2 Pro user should install the latest software update, which is most likely to enhance the performance of the smartphone. Similarly, the new UI changes like newly added app drawer will make it look like a smartphone with stock Android UI.

With Android 9 Pie, you will also get doze mode, which will automatically improve the battery life, and with Digital Wellbeing, you can monitor your smartphone usage pattern as well. I think every Realme 2 Pro user should install the update as soon as possible.