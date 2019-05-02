Realme 2 Pro gets another price cut in India, now starts at Rs 11,490 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Realme 2 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 660 chipset combined with Adreno 512GPU.

Realme, Oppo's former subsidiary has completed its one year in the Indian market. To mark the celebration of its one year anniversary, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced a price cut on a bunch of Realme smartphones. Realme 2 Pro is one of them. The popular mid-range smartphone by the company has already received a couple of price cuts in the country. Now, the latest discount comes only a month after the device received a price cut on its last pricing.

The Realme 2 Pro was selling for Rs 11,990 after it received a deduction on its pricing last month. This pricing was for the 4GB RAM variant. Now, following the price cut, the Realme 2 Pro 4GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 11,490. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM variant is now available for Rs 12,990 and the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs 14,990. Apparently, the Realme 2 Pro can be availed with the discounted price from the offline retail stores.

As for the key specifications, the Realme 2 Pro runs on a Snapdragon 660 chipset combined with Adreno 512GPU. The internal storage on the device can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 256GB. The device ships with Android 8 Oreo with ColorOS 6 Skin.

It flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top. The waterdrop style notch houses a 16MP selfie camera backed by AI. The rear camera setup has a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor accompanied by an LED flash. The smartphone is backed by a 3500mAh battery.

