Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 first sale today: Price, offers and discounts

Realme announced the launch of two smartphones - the most advanced Realme 2 Pro and the budget-centric Realme C1. These smartphones were launched at an event in India on September 27. At the time of their launch, it was announced that these smartphones will go on sale from October 11. As mentioned, these new phones will go on sale for the first time today exclusively via Flipkart.

Price and variants

The Realme 2 Pro, which is the most advanced offering launched by the company till date was launched in three variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 13,990, the mid-variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM is priced at Rs. 15,990 and the high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 17,990.

On the other hand, the Realme C1 comes in only one variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It is priced at Rs. 6,999 as it is a budget smartphone and a direct rival to the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. However, the company has stated that this is an introductory price for the festive season.

Offers and discounts

Both the new Realme smartphones will go on sale today exclusively via Flipkart. These smartphones will be available with launch offers such as Rs. 4,450 worth benefits from Reliance along with additional 1.1TB of 4G data.

Should you buy?

Basically, the Realme C1 is a downgraded variant of the Realme 2 that was launched back in August. It lacks a physical fingerprint sensor and the diamond-cut rear design and comes with some downgraded specifications. It still retains the capacious 4230mAh battery of the Realme 2 and there are never-seen-before features such as dual cameras at the rear, a tall display and a nice design for a budget smartphone of this price point.

When it comes to the Realme 2 Pro, it comes with many highlights such as the first smartphone to arrive with a waterdrop notch at its price range and more, this device is a good buy for those who want a feature-rich smartphone under Rs. 20,000.