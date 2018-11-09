ENGLISH

Realme 2 Pro up for grabs today at 12 noon on Flipkart: Price and specs

Realme 2 Pro up for sale on Flipkart starting at 12 noon. All you need to know about the smartphone before purchasing it.

    Realme the former sub-brand of Oppo launched its latest smartphone Realme 2 Pro back in September this year. The smartphone is all set go on sale starting today at 12 noon. If you are interested in buying the phone then you can head to Flipkart, all the variant will be up for sale today on the e-commerce site.

    Realme 2 Pro up for grabs today at 12 noon on Flipkart: Price and spec

    The smartphone will be up for sale at Rs 13,990 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM with 64GB ROM will be listed for Rs 15,990, the top-notch model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 17,990. The pricing of the smartphone makes it very affordable, and no other company is offering these high specification smartphones at this price.

    Realme 2 Pro Specifications

    The Realme 2 Pro comes with 6.3-inch full HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch style. The screen is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass coating as well. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, clubbed with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is backed by 64GB, 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage respectively.

    Realme 2 Pro up for grabs today at 12 noon on Flipkart: Price and spec

    On the optical front, the Realme 2 sport a dual rear camera with the combination of a 16MP AI with Sony IMX398 sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, it houses a 16MP sensor with AI Beautify for selfies and video calling.

    The Realme 2 Pro is fueled by a 3500mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of ColorOS 5.2. It also comes with an AI Facial Unlock feature.

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
