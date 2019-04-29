Realme 2 Pro will receive Android Pie-based Color OS 6 update on May 15 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The new firmware update for the device will bring along support for HAL 3 (Hardware Abstract Layer) feature.

Oppo's former sub-brand Realme had recently announced that it will be introducing the Hyper Boost 2.0 technology for a bunch of its older smartphones including Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro and the Realme U1. The company's CEO, Madhav Sheth himself shared this information. Sheth has revealed that these aforementioned smartphones will be receiving a ColorOS 6 update which will introduce the Hyper Boost 2.0 feature to the old Realme smartphones.

Now, Sheth has again taken it to Twitter to reveal that the Realme 2 Pro will be the first one to get a ColorOS 6 update. Sheth has mentioned that the Realme 2 Pro will receive an Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 beta update on May 15. The new firmware update for the device will bring along support for HAL 3 (Hardware Abstract Layer) feature. This feature is said to enhance the camera hardware of the device. However, there is no specific mention about the Hyper Boost 2.0 feature which the company has teased previously.

As per the company, the upcoming firmware update for the Realme 2 Pro smartphone will be rolled out in batches. It will take a while before the rollout is complete for all the units. Following the Realme 2 Pro update, the company will push out the ColorOS 6 beta update for the remaining devices including Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C1 and Realme U1. While the update for the Realme 1 and the Realme U1 will be rolled out on June 5, the Realme C1 and Realme 2 will get this firmware update on June 15.

To recap, the Realme 2 Pro is an affordable smartphone which features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display sports a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera and has a pixel density of 409ppi. The notch packs a 16MP selfie camera backed by AI and an aperture of f/2.0. The rear camera has a dual-lens setup with a 16MP lens and a 2MP lens. The device runs on a Snapdragon 660 SoC with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. The specification sheet is completed by a 3500mAh battery unit.

