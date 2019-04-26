Realme 3 Pro comes with Widevine L1 certification out of the box News oi-Vivek Can Realme 3 Pro can stream HD content?

The Realme 3 Pro is the most affordable smartphone, available in India, which can support graphics intensive games like Fortnite. Now, the company CEO, Madhav Sheth, has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will also feature Widevine L1 certification, which is necessary to stream HD content on platforms like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

Even after having the Widevine L1 certification, service providers like Prime Videos and Netflix should whitelist the smartphone to get HD and FHD content streaming; otherwise, the only can only watch shows and movies on the services mentioned above at 560p.

Madhav has also confirmed that the bootloader on the smartphone can be unlocked, and the Camera2api is enabled by default, which means, the Realme 3 Pro can support Google Cam, which can take good pictures, compared to the stock condition, if the apk is optimized correctly for the device.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

The base variant of the Realme 3 Pro retails in India for Rs 14,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, whereas the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage retails for Rs 16,999 with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The smartphone has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC powers the smartphone, which is a 10nm processor with Adreno 616 GPU.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 25 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability. Finally, the smartphone is powered by a 4045 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via micro USB port and the device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with Color OS 6.0 skin.