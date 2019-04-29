Realme 3 Pro first flash sale: How to buy it without miss? News oi-Vivek Realme 3 Pro can record super slow motion videos @960fps

Realme 3 Pro, the flagship model from Realme, is all set to go on sale in India on the 29th of April @ 12:00 noon on Flipkart and Realme India official website. The smartphone will be available with three storage and RAM variants and here are the complete details on the same.

The base variant of the Realme 3 Pro retails for Rs 13,999 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, and the mid-liner retails for Rs 15,999 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, whereas the high-end variant retails for Rs 16,999 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Buy the Realme 3 Pro here

Realme 3 Pro offers

Flat Rs 1,000 on HDFC Credit and Debit card users (for EMI) on Flipkart

6 Months no cost EMI on select credit cards

Vouchers worth Rs 5,300 for Jio users

15% cashback for Mobikwik wallet users

Free Realme buds for the first 1000 customers who buy the Realme 3 Pro

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme has officially confirmed that the company will have 250000 Realme 3 Pro units for the first flash sale. However, considering the hype created around the device, a mere 2.5 lakh devices might not do the job, but at least half the people who are planning to buy the all-new Pro smartphone from Realme will be satisfied.

Realme 3 Pro top features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC: The Realme 3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-core SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. The Snapdragon 710 is the first smartphone from Qualcomm 700 series and based on 10nm manufacturing process.

VOOC 3.0: The Realme 3 Pro will support VOOC 3.0, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in just 80 minutes, which is faster than the charging time of the OnePlus 6T (considering the battery capacity).

Slow motion video: The Realme 3 Pro can record slow-motion videos 720p with 960 frames per second, and the Realme 3 Pro is one of the first smartphones to do so, especially under Rs 15,000 price tag.