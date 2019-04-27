Realme 3 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage launched for Rs. 15,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme 3 Pro has got another variant priced at Rs. 15,999.

Earlier this week, Realme unveiled its latest flagship smartphone - the Realme 3 Pro in India. The device was launched alongside the entry-level Realme C2. It comes with highlights such as a waterdrop notch, a gradient rear finish, an ad-free user experience, a capable camera and more.

At the time of its launch, the Realme 3 Pro was launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999 respectively. Now, the company has added another variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space of the device priced at Rs. 15,999 to its portfolio. All these variants will go on sale for the first time on April 29 at 12 PM via Flipkart.

Recently, we came across a report that the top-end variant of the Realme smartphone with 8GB RAM is likely in the making. This device is said to be launched sometime in July for around Rs. 18,000. And, this variant is believed to feature 128GB storage space.

Realme 3 Pro specifications

To recall, the Realme 3 Pro runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0. The device flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This smartphone employ an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. There is a microSD card slot supporting additional storage space.

On the optics front, the Realme 3 Pro uses dual rear cameras - 16MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 25MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The device supports Ultra HD mode to capture 64MP photos, Nightscape mode, slo-mo video recording at 960fps and more.

This smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, support for Widevine L1 certification to stream HD content, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port and a 4045mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support.