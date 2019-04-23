ENGLISH

    Realme 3 Pro with 8GB RAM launch pegged for July; to be priced around Rs. 18,000

    Realme 3 Pro with get another variant with 8GB RAM later this year.

    By
    |

    On Monday, Realme took the wraps off two of its smartphones - the flagship Realme 3 Pro and the entry-level Realme C2. Both these smartphones are the industry first in several aspects in their price segment. And, these phones are equipped with enough features that make them compete against the likes of competitors from Xiaomi and Samsung.

    Realme 3 Pro with 8GB RAM launch pegged for July

     

    Talking about the Realme 3 Pro, this smartphone was launched with two storage and RAM configurations. The base variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,999. The high-end variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

    Realme 3 Pro with 8GB RAM

    Besides these, it looks like the company is in plans to launch another variant of the smartphone in the coming months. Well, this has been confirmed by the company's CEO Madhav Sheth to 91mobiles. The report states that the 8GB RAM variant of Realme 3 Pro is in the pipeline and will be launched in India in July. Also, it claims that this variant of the Realme smartphone will be priced around Rs. 18,000.

    While there is no word regarding the storage capacity of this variant, it is expected to feature 128GB storage space. Notably, the company launched the Realme 2 Pro in three variants and the high-end variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

    Realme 3 Pro specifications

    To recap, the Realme 3 Pro (first impressions) was launched with a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The device gets the power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC and has a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space. There is a dual camera setup at its rear with 16MP and 5MP sensors with the Ultra HD mode resulting in 64MP photos and a 25MP selfie camera. The smartphone is fueled by a 4045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.0.

     

    Read More About: realme realme 3 pro news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
