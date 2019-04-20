Realme 3 Pro can capture 64 MP images using Ultra HD mode News oi-Vivek Realme 3 Pro is most likely to feature a 16 MP Sony camera

Realme India is all set for the launch of the Realme 3 Pro, which is expected to be the most powerful smartphone from the brand, which is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth has already confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro supports Fortnite and the smartphone does support fast charging as well, which makes it the first Realme smartphone to support fast charging. Now, Madhav has officially confirmed that the smartphone can capture mammoth 64 MP images using Ultra HD mode.

I tried using Ultra HD mode on rm3pro

Amazing shots#64MP #SpeedAwakens

Will show you the samples at launch event on 22nd April. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 19, 2019

However, as of now, the company hasnt shared any sample images, and Madhav has confirmed that the 64 MP images captured by the Realme 3 Pro will be showcased at the launch event on the 22nd of April 2019. On the same tweet, he has also confirmed that the smartphone will have a special mode called "social-ready", which will be helpful for those, who posts a lot of photos on various social media websites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Realme 3 Pro possible specifications

The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.3 or a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

We have already learned that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera, and the device is most likely to use the same sensor used on the OnePlus 6T, the current flagship smartphone from OnePlus.

The Realme 3 Pro will compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which retails in India for Rs 13,999 for the base variant, and the Realme 3 Pro is expected to cost similarly. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 3 Pro.