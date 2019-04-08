ENGLISH

    Realme CEO shares photos taken on the Realme 3 Pro

    Real 3 Pro might run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch the Realme 3 Pro in India in April 2019, which is expected to go head to head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is most likely to come with the Snapdragon 710 SoC and a Sony camera sensor to offer unmatchable performance.

    Realme CEO shares photos taken on the Realme 3 Pro

     

    Now, Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme, has shared a bunch of photos taken on the upcoming Realme 3 Pro smartphone, and these photos do look promising. Madhav has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro smartphone launch will happen on a college campus.

    Along with the photos, Madhav has also announced an offer, where three users can win free entry-passes to the launch event by retweeting the original tweet posted by Madhav Seth.

    As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch date of the Realme 3 Pro. According to leaks and speculations, the smartphone is most likely to launch in the second half of April 2019.

    Realme 3 Pro possible features

    As already confirmed by the company (at the time of the Realme 3 launch), the Realme 3 Pro will be the most powerful smartphone from the brand, and the smartphone will go head to head with the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC is expected to power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

     

    The smartphone is expected to come with a premium built with all-glass or all-metal unibody design, offering a gradient finish similar to the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Realme 3 Pro is also expected to be the first Realme smartphone to support fast charging and to sport a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.

    Monday, April 8, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
