Realme CEO shares photos taken on the Realme 3 Pro News oi-Vivek Real 3 Pro might run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC

Realme is all set to launch the Realme 3 Pro in India in April 2019, which is expected to go head to head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The smartphone is most likely to come with the Snapdragon 710 SoC and a Sony camera sensor to offer unmatchable performance.

Now, Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme, has shared a bunch of photos taken on the upcoming Realme 3 Pro smartphone, and these photos do look promising. Madhav has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro smartphone launch will happen on a college campus.

Along with the photos, Madhav has also announced an offer, where three users can win free entry-passes to the launch event by retweeting the original tweet posted by Madhav Seth.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch date of the Realme 3 Pro. According to leaks and speculations, the smartphone is most likely to launch in the second half of April 2019.

Hope you guys had a wonderful weekend.

I am @DelhiUniversity stadium with a bunch of cool students.

yes we are going to launch #realme3Pro in campus again

By the way how's the camera quality ?



RT's as I will invite 3 fans to join me on stage. pic.twitter.com/T8V3VysIGw — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 8, 2019

Realme 3 Pro possible features

As already confirmed by the company (at the time of the Realme 3 launch), the Realme 3 Pro will be the most powerful smartphone from the brand, and the smartphone will go head to head with the newly launched Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The smartphone is most likely to come with a 6.3 or 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC is expected to power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to come with a premium built with all-glass or all-metal unibody design, offering a gradient finish similar to the Realme 3 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Realme 3 Pro is also expected to be the first Realme smartphone to support fast charging and to sport a USB type C port for charging and data syncing.