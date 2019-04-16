ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme 3 Pro will support fast charging: Madhav Sheth

    Realme 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC

    By
    |

    Realme is all set to launch the most powerful Realme smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro on the 22nd of April. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will support super-slow-motion video recording, and can play graphics intensive games like Fortnite.

    Realme 3 Pro will support fast charging: Madhav Sheth

     

    Now, with the latest teaser, the company has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro can fast charge. Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme has formally confirmed that the smartphone can offer 5 hours of talk time with 10 minutes of charging, and the smartphone is most likely to provide Super VOOC charge 3.0 technology.

    The Realme 3 Pro is expected to go head to head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is Xiaomi's latest flagship Redmi smartphone with Snapdragon 675 SoC, up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. With features like super-slow-motion video recording and VOOC fast charging, the Realme 3 Pro might outperform the Redmi Note 7 Pro in some parameters.

    Realme 3 Pro specifications

    According to leaks and speculations, the Realme 3 Pro is expected to come with a big display with a water-drop notch design. The leaks and speculations claim that the Realme 3 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, probably with a dedicated microSD card slot with dual nano-SIM card slots.

     

    The smartphone is expected to feature a dual camera set up at the back, with a 16 MP Sony camera with support for super-slow-motion video recording. Realme 3 Pro will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS skin on top.

    The base variant of the Realme 3 Pro is expected to come with an aggressive price-tag and is most likely to cost around Rs 15,000, to compete against the Redmi Note 7 Pro and other value-for-money mid-tier smartphones.

    Read More About: realme 3 pro realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue