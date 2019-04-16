Realme 3 Pro will support super slow-motion video recording News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Realme 3 Pro will arrive with burst mode, night mode and super slow-mo video mode.

By now, you would know that Realme 3 Pro is all set to be unveiled on April 22 in India. The smartphone is expected to be a stiff challenger to the Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India with a 48MP primary rear camera sensor.

Of late, the company and its CEO have been teasing a lot of details regarding the upcoming Realme smartphone by sharing numerous tweets. The latest one hints at another camera capability - the ability to record super-slow motion videos.

So far, Realme has posted tweets revealing three different camera features - night mode, burst mode and super slo-mo video mode. Besides these features, the company has also teased other features in separate tweets.

Talking about the super slow-mo video mode on the Realme 3 Pro, it looks like the device will arrive with support for 480 fps or 960 fps. Notably, its predecessor, the Realme 2 Pro supported slow-mo videos at 240 fps.

Another tweeter confirmed the burst mode with the name Speed Shot. While a third teaser showed the low-light performance or night mode. It showed a photo of the Shenzhen Concert Hall in China captured using the Realme 3 Pro. Though it was captured at night, it showed impressive color reproduction.

Other Realme 3 Pro features

A comparison video posted by the CEO hinted at the Fornite support without any glitch while its arc rival Redmi Note 7 Pro appears to struggle to boot the game. There are confirmations that the device will feature a Snapdragon SoC and go official on April 22. It has also been confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

Earlier today, fresh reports tipped that the company might take the wraps off an entry-level smartphone allegedly dubbed Realme C2 alongside the Realme 3 Pro. The same happened back in September 2018 with the launch of Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1.