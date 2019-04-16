ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Realme 3 Pro will support super slow-motion video recording

    Realme 3 Pro will arrive with burst mode, night mode and super slow-mo video mode.

    By
    |

    By now, you would know that Realme 3 Pro is all set to be unveiled on April 22 in India. The smartphone is expected to be a stiff challenger to the Redmi Note 7 Pro launched in India with a 48MP primary rear camera sensor.

    Realme 3 Pro will support super slow-motion video recording

     

    Of late, the company and its CEO have been teasing a lot of details regarding the upcoming Realme smartphone by sharing numerous tweets. The latest one hints at another camera capability - the ability to record super-slow motion videos.

    So far, Realme has posted tweets revealing three different camera features - night mode, burst mode and super slo-mo video mode. Besides these features, the company has also teased other features in separate tweets.

    Super slow-mo video mode

    Talking about the super slow-mo video mode on the Realme 3 Pro, it looks like the device will arrive with support for 480 fps or 960 fps. Notably, its predecessor, the Realme 2 Pro supported slow-mo videos at 240 fps.

    Another tweeter confirmed the burst mode with the name Speed Shot. While a third teaser showed the low-light performance or night mode. It showed a photo of the Shenzhen Concert Hall in China captured using the Realme 3 Pro. Though it was captured at night, it showed impressive color reproduction.

    Other Realme 3 Pro features

    A comparison video posted by the CEO hinted at the Fornite support without any glitch while its arc rival Redmi Note 7 Pro appears to struggle to boot the game. There are confirmations that the device will feature a Snapdragon SoC and go official on April 22. It has also been confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

     

    Earlier today, fresh reports tipped that the company might take the wraps off an entry-level smartphone allegedly dubbed Realme C2 alongside the Realme 3 Pro. The same happened back in September 2018 with the launch of Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1.

    Read More About: realme 3 pro realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue