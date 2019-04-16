Realme C2 specifications leaked: Likely to launch on the 22nd of April News oi-Vivek Here are the complete specifications of the Realme C2

In a promotional video, Realme India CEO, Madhav Seth has officially confirmed that the company will launch two smartphones on the 22nd of April, one being the Realme 3 Pro. Now, a new leak claims that the company will also launch the 2nd Gen Realme C, aka, the Realme C2 as well.

Just like the Realme C1, the Realme C2 will be a barebone entry-level smartphone, priced well under Rs 10,000 price tag. The Realme C2 will offer all the features that an entry-level smartphone user might need, giving her/him a complete smartphone usage experience. Compared to the C1, the C2 will have some changes, to improve the overall performance of the smartphone.

Realme C2 specifications

According to the leak, the Realme C2 features a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, whereas the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC powered the first gen Realme C1 smartphone. The Helio P22 will be coupled with at least 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage (in the base variant), whereas the high-end variant might offer up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Just like the original "C" series smartphone, the Realme C2 comes with a single 13 MP camera on the back with a 2 MP depth-sensing camera, offering a budget-style dual camera setup. On the front, the phone is most likely to feature an 8 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

As per the battery is concerned, the smartphone is most likely to feature a 4320 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top.

As per the leaks, the base variant of the Realme C2 with 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is expected to cost around Rs 8,000. At this price point, the Realme C2 will compete against other smartphones, priced under Rs 10,000.

Source