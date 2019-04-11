Realme 3 Pro will launch on 22nd of April: Speed Awakens News oi-Vivek Realme 3 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC (leak)

While launching the Realme 3 smartphone, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India confirmed that the company will launch the Realme 3 Pro in the month of April. The Realme 3 Pro will be the successor to the Realme 2 Pro. Now, Madhav has finally revealed the launch date for the next-big Realme smartphone.

It is now official that, the Realme 3 Pro will arrive in India on the 22nd of April at 12:30 PM. Strangely enough, the company has now removed the launch date poster from Twitter.

Realme 3 Pro: Speed Awakens

The Realme 3 Pro is expected to be the most affordable smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, which comes with the Adreno 616 GPU. With respect to GPU performance, the Snapdragon 710 is better than the Snapdragon 675, whereas the same cannot be said about the CPU performance, as the Snapdragon 675 has more powerful CPU cores.

The smartphone is most likely to come with an IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, flaunting a water-drop notch display, similar to the Realme 2 Pro. The device is most likely to feature a dual or a triple camera setup with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The base variant of the Realme 3 Pro will feature at least 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the high-end variant is expected to offer up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Realme 3 Pro is also expected to be the first Realme smartphone to sport a USB type C port with fast charging support (Super VOOC Charging).

The Realme 3 Pro will go head to head with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the smartphone is most likely to cost under Rs 15,000, especially for the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 3 Pro.