Realme 3 Pro will be the first phone from Realme to receive Android Q update

The Realme 3 Pro is the flagship smartphone from the Chinese smartphone firm Realme, which is set to take on other mid-tier smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M30. Unlike most of the Android smartphones, the Realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS 6.0 skin on top. The smartphone will be available in India on the 29th of April via a flash sale.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme, in an interview to GSMArena has officially confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will be the first smartphone from the company to receive Android Q beta build. He has also assured that all Realme smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update, and the company is committed to offer software updates up to 24 months from the day of launch.

When asked about launching a stock Android smartphone, Madhav has confirmed that the company will never launch a smartphone with stock Android OS, as it is not the right experience for the user. The above statement from Madhav confirms that every Realme smartphone will launch with ColorOS, unless, Realme develops it's own custom operating system.

5G Realme smartphones will be launched in India

CEO of Realme has also confirmed that the company will launch 5G smartphones in India when the operators and the market is ready. Along with the India launch, the company will expand to other markets like Europe and North America, where the 5G heat wave has already begun.

There is no evident hint about the specs or the features of the 5G smartphone from Realme, but, Realme will surely be one of the first OEMs to launch a 5G smartphone in India, at least an affordable one.

The company is also expected to launch a new smartphone in China, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, which comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 6.4-inch OLED display, which was recently spotted on TENAA.

