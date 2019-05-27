Realme 3 Pro with up to 6GB RAM going up for sale today on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The sale will go live at 12 pm on Flipkart as well as realme.com.

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched its premium mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro recently in the Indian market. The Realme 3 Pro is the company's take on the Redmi Note 7 Pro which has been rattling the affordable smartphone segment with its launch. The Realme 3 Pro has gone up for flash sales in India a couple of times in the past. Now, it will be sold via flash sale again today in India.

Realme 3 Pro flash sale details:

The smartphone will be available for purchase online on Flipkart.com. The sale will go live sharp at 12 noon. Interested users can also visit Realme's online website, realme.com to purchase the smartphone. Considering that this is a flash sale, we would suggest you visit Flipkart or realme.com before 12 pm. Also, making the purchase via Wi-Fi or a reliable internet connection will also help in getting your hands on the device.

The flash sale offers include additional cash back of 5 percent on the purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Users can also avail EMI options starting at Rs 465 per month on the device. Notably, Realme 3 Pro will be made available at offline retail stores starting tomorrow in India.

Realme 3 Pro price and specifications:

In terms of pricing, the base variant of the device which packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB native storage has a price label of Rs 13,999. The high-end model which offers 6GB RAM with 128GB of onboard memory retails for Rs 16,999. User can opt from Nitro Blue, Carbon Grey, and Lightning Purple color options.

At its core, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset powers the Realme 3 Pro with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone ships with Android Pie firmware topped with ColorOS 6.0 skin. The optics include a dual-camera module at the rear with a 16MP+5MP sensors. Up front, you get a 25MP selfie snapper.

The display used is 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a waterdrop style notch on the top. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,045mAh battery unit.