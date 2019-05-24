Realme 3 Pro to be available offline from May 28 News oi-Priyanka Dua The Realme 3 Pro comes in two variants; 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs.15,999/- and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at Rs.16,999/- in 3 exquisite colors, Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

After launching Realme 3 Pro on Flipkart, the company today said that its newly launched device will be available in the offline stores throughout the country in 8000 stores.

The smartphone will go on sale in the offline stores from 28th May 2019. In fact, the customer will be able to pre-book realme 3 Pro from 25th to 27th May 2019, at the exclusive Kiosk at Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi.

The latest flagship device is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor and supports Sony IMX 519 16MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 25MP selfie camera for more distinctive and detailed pictures.

The Realme 3 Pro comes in two variants; 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs.15,999/- and 6GB RAM +128GB ROM at Rs.16,999/- in 3 exquisite colors, Carbon Grey, Nitro Blue, and Lightning Purple.

Through an introductory offer, the customer will be able to pre-book realme 3 Pro from 25th to 27th May 2019, at the nearest real partner stores and at the exclusive Kiosk at Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi. Customers will receive an added benefit of 1 year extended warranty who will do their pre-bookings through these stores.

Realme 3 Pro comes with a VOOC charger for faster charging. It carries the brand new VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology, with a 20W (5V4A) charging power that can bring a dying battery quickly back to life.

Furthermore, the device has been built with 4045mAh high capacity battery, which allows users to heavily use the phone.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India said, "Considering the rapidly growing customer demand towards realme 3 Pro we are making the device available at our offline stores. Initially, the device was available for sale in Flipkart.com and our official website and saw a phenomenal response. The initiative is to fulfill our commitment to deliver the best consumer experience to our customers."