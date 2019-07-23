Realme 3i First Sale Sells Over 150,000 Units Within 30 Minutes News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has become one of the most popular brands in the affordable smartphone segment in India. The company debuted in in the market with the Realme 1 and has launched some quality budget smartphones since then like the Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 3, and the Realme 3i.

The Realme 3i is the latest offering which was launched beside the Realme X in the country. The smartphone went up for sale on July 23 at Flipkart and sold like hotcakes. The company has shared the success of its first sale via an official press release.

Realme 3i First Sale Details:

The device went up for sale on Flipkart at 12 PM today and the stocks finished within 30 minutes. Moreover, the company claims to have sold over 150,000 units during the first sale.

Notably, the handset is going up for its second sale on July 23 at 8 PM on Flipkart and realme.com. You can buy the base model with 3GB RAM for Rs 7,999, while the 4GB RAM variant can be purchased for Rs. 9,999.

What Makes The Realme 3i A Value For Money Smartphone?

The Realme 3i offers similar hardware as its sibling Realme 3. You get an HD+ display measuring 6.2-inches with 720 x 1520 pixels resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a waterdrop notch.

The device is built around an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 chipset with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configurations. The handset runs on Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6.0 skin.

Coming to the optics, you get dual cameras at the rear with a 13MP (f/1.8) sensor and a 2MP depth lens. Upfront, there is a 13MP selfie snapper tucked inside the waterdrop notch. It offers a microUSB port, 3.5mm audio port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity options. The unit is backed by a 4230mAh battery.

These capable features for an asking price of Rs. 7,999 makes the Realme 3i a strong rival of the Redmi Note 7, Redmi 7 and the company's own Realme 3. If a budget smartphone with competent hardware is what you seek then the Realme 3i is a good bargain.

