Realme 3i Vs Realme 3 Vs Realme C2: What’s The Difference?

Realme 3i Vs Realme 3 Vs Realme C2: Design

Aesthetically, all three smartphones are made out of plastic and sport a tall display featuring a waterdrop notch. While the Realme 3i and the Realme C2 offers a diamond-cut design, the Realme 3 comes with a dual-tone gradient design, which is also a widely adopted trend in the smartphone industry.

The Realme 3 is quick in picking up fingerprints, while the matte finish on the Realme 3i and Realme C2 protects them for getting dirty instantly. If we talk about the color options, the Realme 3 is available in Dynamic Black, Radient Blue, and Classic Black. The Realme 3i can be purchased in Diamond Blue, Black and Red colors, while the Realme C2 in Black and Blue.

The only difference in the design of the Realme 3i and the Realme 3 is that the former has a dual-tone paint job. If you look at them from the front, you will hardly be able to notice any difference in design. It's the rear panel which makes them distinct. Overall, all the three devices offer a good looking design that is less flashy.

Realme 3i Vs Realme 3 Vs Realme C2: Display

All the three devices offer an HD+ display (720 x 1520 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 19:9, but with a marginal difference in size.

The Realme 3i and the Realme 3 sports a 6.2-inch display, while the Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch panel. The waterdrop notch on all three of them is smaller in size and doesn't hamper the viewing experience.

The displays deliver similar performance on all three devices. You get a bright and colorful output with good viewing angles suitable for standard media consumption. There is no specific winner in the display department as you get a same configuration on all three.

Realme 3i Vs Realme 3 Vs Realme C2: Cameras

For imaging, the Realme has used a dual-lens setup on all three devices with same sensors. There is a 13MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.

Up front, the Realme 3 and the Realme 3i packs a 13MP selfie snapper, while the Realme C2 comes with a 5MP selfie camera. The rear camera is capable enough to capture good quality daylight shots.

Moreover, you get some standard imaging aspects such as HDR, Portrait, Nightscape, and Panorama. Realme has also added the Chroma Boost mode which enhances the image quality with better contrast, exposure and reducing the noise levels.

Realme 3i Vs Realme 3 Vs Realme C2: Specification And Features

Under the hood, the Realme 3 draws it power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, the Realme 3i from a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC and the Realme C2 by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The Realme 3 and the 3i are available with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage configuration. The Realme C2 comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage.

All of them support an external microSD card to meet the space crunch issue. On the software front, you get Android Pie OS topped with Color OS skin on these smartphones. So expect similar user experience on the Realme 3, Realme 3i, and the Realme C2.

Realme 3i Vs Realme 3 Vs Realme C2: Battery

Backing up the Realme 3i and the Realme 3 is a 4,230mAh battery, while the Realme C2 packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery. But that's acceptable considering its lower price tag.

All of them offer a good backup and lasts for a day with moderate use and a single charge. Notably, there is no support for quick charge on any of these devices. If you are performing some extensive tasks you might need to charge the devices twice.

Our Take:

Realme has come a long way since its debut back in 2018. The company has been eyeing the budget smartphone segment and has offered some value for money smartphones.

Apart from the aforementioned devices, the company has other quality smartphones n its portfolio. Some of them include, the Realme 2 Pro, Realme 3Pro, and Realme U1.

As for the Realme 3, Realme 3i, and the Realme C2, these are one of the best budget smartphones which you can buy if you don't want to go for Xiaomi or Honor. You not only get capable hardware, but also a reasonable price tag.