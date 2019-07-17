Realme 3i Vs Redmi 7: Nail Biting Competition In Affordable Segment

Design:

We will have to give it to Realme for designing a good looking smartphone. The diamond cut design looks cooler than dual-tone gradient panel on the Redmi 7.

Moreover, Realme 3i offers a smudge-free design, while the Redmi 7 tends to pick up fingerprints and smudges swiftly. Constructed using plastic, both the devices seems to offer a good build quality, but the Realme 3i has more appeal to it.

Realme 3i vs Xiaomi Redmi 7 Display:

You get a similar IPS LCD display on both the devices with an HD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Realme 3i sports a 6.22-inch display, while the Redmi 7 is marginally bigger at 6.27-inches.

Also, Realme has used a Corning Gorilla 3, whereas, Xiaomi has placed a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is a waterdrop notch on both the smartphones for the selfie camera. The Redmi 7 has a slightly bigger notch compared to the Realme 3i.

If we speak of the quality, the display on the Redmi 7 is bright and crisp and offers good viewing angles. The Realme 3i seems to offer a similar viewing experience as its rival. We will be sharing the display performance in a comprehensive review of the device soon.

Dual Rear Cameras:

The dual-rear camera modules on the two is no different from other budget offerings in the segment. Both contenders offer a dual-lens setup with some standard features. The Realme 3i offers a 13MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture with a 2MP depth sensor.

You get features like HDR, Portrait, support for Night mode, and more. On the other hand, the Redmi 7 packs a 12MP main lens with f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP sensor. We have tested the camera of the Redmi 7 and it captures some good daylight images.

The on-sheet specifications of the Realme 3i indicates a slightly more powerful camera. We will be sharing our feedback on Realme 3i's camera performance in our comprehensive review.

Hardware And Software:

Coming to the processor, the Realme 3i makes use of a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, while the Redmi 7 has a Snapdragon 632 chipset at its heart. Both smartphones are available in different configurations to choose from.

The Realme 3i is available with 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage configuration. You can buy the Redmi 7 comes with 2GB RAM+32GB storage and 3GB RAM+32GB storage. This means you can get a higher RAM and storage option with Realme 3i, giving it an edge over the Redmi 7.

Both the devices ship with Android Pie, however, offer have their own skin on top. You get Color OS 6.0 skin on the Realme 3i and an MIUI interface on the Redmi 7 with their own set of personalization.

Capacious Battery:

While the Realme 3i is fuelled by a 4,230mAh battery, the Redmi 7 is backed by a 4,000mAh unit. You get enough juice on both the smartphones to carry out some basic tasks throughout the day.

The Redmi 7 faired well in the battery test, however,the Realme 3i is yet to be tested thorughly in real-life scenarios.

Our Take On The Realme 3i and Redmi 7:

Realme has been quite consistent when t comes to quality budget smartphones and has constantly challenged Xiaomi at all fronts. The Realme 3i which retails at Rs. 7,999 for 3GB RAM and Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM variant does give a hard time to Redmi 7.

Xiaomi has priced its smartphone at Rs. 7,999 for the 2GB RAM model and Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB variant. There is no difference in the pricing, however, Realme is offering a higher RAM model at the same starting price tag.

Both the smartphones have a neck-to-neck competition, but only time will tell what the Indian consumers put their faith in. In our opinion Realme 3i seems to be better smartphone, on paper as well is real life usage.