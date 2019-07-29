ENGLISH

    Realme 3i Sale Begins At 12 PM Tomorrow On Flipkart: Price, Offers, And Specs

    By
    |

    Realme recently introduced its new budget offering- the Realme 3i in India. Launched along with the Realme X, the device has already gone up for sale last week and has received quite a good response in the market. Now, the smartphone will be available again tomorrow, i.e, July 30 via online stores. Following are the details:

    Realme 3i Sale Begins At 12 PM Tomorrow On Flipkart

     

    Realme 3i Flash Sale Pricing And Offers:

    The Realme 3i will be available at Rs. 7,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage will be retailing at Rs. 9,999. You can grab any of the variants from Flipkart or company's website- realme.com. It will be available in Diamond Red, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Black colors.

    Coming to the sale offers, you can get a five percent discount for the purchase made via Axis bank Credit or Buzz card. You can also go for no-cost EMI options. Other offers include up to Rs. 5,300 benefits via Reliance Jio and more.

    What Makes Realme 3i A Good To Go Deal?

    Realme is one of those brands which have grabbed the affordable smartphone market in a short span. The Realme 3i is a budget smartphone with some capable internals. The handset offers similar hardware as its sibling - the Realme 3 which is also quite popular in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment.

    The device sports a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is waterdrop notch that houses a 13MP selfie camera with f/2,0 aperture. The dual-lens module at the back packs a 13MP (f/1.8) and a 2MP (f/2.0) depth lens.

    While the Realme 3 is backed by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, the Realme 3i uses a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. It comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage expandable via microSD card. It comes preinstalled with Android Pie layered with Color OS 6.0 skin. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,230mAh non-removable battery.

     

    It's not only the hardware but also the design which makes it a good option in this segment. Instead of the standard gradient design, Realme 3i offers a diamond-cut pattern which adds to its appeal. This is no doubt one of the best handsets you can get starting at Rs. 7,999.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
