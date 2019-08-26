ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme 5 First Flash Sale On August 27 In India -Price, Specs, And Launch Offers

    By
    |

    Realme launched its latest smartphone - the Realme 5 last week in India and now the company is gearing up for the first sale which is scheduled for August 27. The sale will be exclusive to realme.com and Flipkart. The flash sale will kick off at 12 PM. However, early buyers will have the upper hand in this sale and they will get the smartphone for sure. You can pre-order the phone now as it is going to end on August 26 at 12 PM. Here are the details:

    Realme 5 First Flash Sale On August 27 In India - Price And Specs

     

    Realme 5 Price And Sale Offers

    The Realme 5 will be up for grabs starting at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM +64GB ROM model will be available for Rs. 10,999, and the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs. 11,999.

    Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection at Rs.99 under the launch offer, and Jio users will receive additional benefits of Rs. 7,000 in the form of vouchers.

    Realme 5 specifications

    The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The screen carries a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. On the software part, it runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

    On the optical front, the Realme 5 offers a quad rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP + 8MP + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor for a portrait along with an LED flash. The front camera is situated under the waterdrop notch with 13MP for selfies and video calls.

    The smartphone is juiced by a powerful 5,000mAh non-removable battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. If you are planning to buy the smartphone then we recommend you to log in to your Flipkart account a few minutes before the sale and try placing your order before the phone goes out of stock.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme 5 flipkart smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 18:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 26, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue