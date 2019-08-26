Realme 5 First Flash Sale On August 27 In India -Price, Specs, And Launch Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme launched its latest smartphone - the Realme 5 last week in India and now the company is gearing up for the first sale which is scheduled for August 27. The sale will be exclusive to realme.com and Flipkart. The flash sale will kick off at 12 PM. However, early buyers will have the upper hand in this sale and they will get the smartphone for sure. You can pre-order the phone now as it is going to end on August 26 at 12 PM. Here are the details:

Realme 5 Price And Sale Offers

The Realme 5 will be up for grabs starting at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM +64GB ROM model will be available for Rs. 10,999, and the top-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs. 11,999.

Flipkart is offering complete mobile protection at Rs.99 under the launch offer, and Jio users will receive additional benefits of Rs. 7,000 in the form of vouchers.

Realme 5 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The screen carries a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. On the software part, it runs Colour OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.

On the optical front, the Realme 5 offers a quad rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP + 8MP + 2MP macro lens + 2MP depth sensor for a portrait along with an LED flash. The front camera is situated under the waterdrop notch with 13MP for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is juiced by a powerful 5,000mAh non-removable battery with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. If you are planning to buy the smartphone then we recommend you to log in to your Flipkart account a few minutes before the sale and try placing your order before the phone goes out of stock.

