    Realme 5 Pro Second Sale Slated For September 11 On Flipkart

    By
    |

    Realme unveiled its latest budget smartphone series dubbed Realme 5 last month in India. The Chinese manufacturer introduced the Realme 5 and the 5 Pro fitted with a quad-camera setup. The Realme 5 Pro is the high-end model which went for sale for the first time on September 4 in India. Now, the date for the next sale is also revealed. Following are the details:

    Realme 5 Pro Second Sale Slated For September 11 On Flipkart

     

    Realme 5 Pro Next Sale Date Pricing And Availability Details:

    The Realme 5 Pro will be available for purchase again on September 11, 2019. The sale will begin at 12:00 PM on Flipkart and realme.com. The handset can be purchased in three different configurations - 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage. It will be retailing at Rs. 13,999, Rs. 14,999, and Rs. 16,999 respectively.

    There will be a bunch of offers which you will be able to avail such as an instant cashback of Rs. 750 on the purchase via HDFC Bank credit cards and up to Rs. 20,000 benefits for the Paytm users.

    You can also get Rs. 2,000 cashback on realm.com via Paytm UPI and can also avail complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 99. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to six months and benefits up to Rs. 7,000, courtesy Reliance Jio.

    Realme 5 Pro Primary Features:

    The major highlight of the Realme 5 Pro is the quad-camera module stacked vertically at the rear comprising of a 48MP primary sensor. The other lenses include an 8MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.25 aperture and two 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture.

    Up front, the waterdrop notch stores a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. At its core there's an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC paired with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. Unlike the Realme X, this one offers a dedicated microSD card slot.

     

    The device flaunts a 6.3-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Backing up the unit is a 4,000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge support.

