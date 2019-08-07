Realme 5 To Feature 64MP Quad Camera Setup: Expected To Launch Soon News oi-Vivek

Realme is all set to showcase its 64MP quad-camera technology on August 8 in India. Moreover, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India' twitter handle hints that the Realme 5 will be the first smartphone from the company to launch with the latest tech. Madhva had done a similar update to his twitter handle prior to the launch of the Realme X as well.

Though the company is all set to showcase the new camera technology, the smartphone launched is pegged to a later date. Some of the tweets from the company' CEO hints that the Realme 5 will be an affordable smartphone that might cost less than the competition.

This is a standard resolution test chart for cameras. You can see in both side areas and centre part realme is showing much clearer details while the other model lost clarity at a certain level. pic.twitter.com/Sf85AaMeu7 — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 6, 2019

Realme 5 Camera Comparision

In a series of standard resolution test chart for cameras, the 64MP camera on the Realme 5 has been compared with the Redmi K20 Pro' 48MP camera. After pixel-peeping into the image, the photo taken on the Realme 5 is much detailed compared to the Redmi K20 Pro.

Though it is very early to judge the camera performance of the upcoming Realme smartphone. These comparisons do make an interesting case on how an image capture on high-resolution camera can retain details even after zooming in.

Just got hands on the world's first 64MP quad camera device that will be revealed this Thursday. Check how crazy the clarity is! Btw we don't believe in hype so this device will be the most practical choice at its price and it will be launched very soon. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/4rM371St86 — Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) August 6, 2019

It is also interesting to see that the company is comparing the Realme 5 with the Redmi K20 Pro and not the Redmi K20 or the Redmi Note 7 Pro. This might be an indication that the Realme 5 might be an expensive smartphone, priced similar to the Redmi K20 Pro.

Our Opinion On The Realme 5

Until date, Realme has struck with the dual-camera smartphones. With the Realme 5, the company will introduce a quad-camera setup, probably with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide-angle lens. We just have to wait a few more days to learn more about the Realme 5' camera capability.

