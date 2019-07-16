Realme 5 To Be Launched In India Before Diwali – What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It was only yesterday that Realme announced the launch of two new smartphones in India - Realme X and Realme 3i. Now, further plans of the company have been revealed by a report. It is claimed that the next launch will be scheduled before Diwali.

As per a report by 91mobiles citing a company executive at the sidelines of the Realme X and Realme 3i launch event in New Delhi, the next offering will not be Realme 4. While we have come across speculations regarding the Realme 4 in terms of leaked retail box and alleged renders, the report claims that the brand is not working on this model. The executive has also claimed that the retail box is fake.

Realme 5 Is On Cards

Going by the report, the company's next offering will be the Realme 5. It is believed to be an upgraded model of the Realme X, which is the most advanced offering from the company till date. However, the executive has not divulged much about the upcoming Realme smartphone for now. As it is believed to be an upgraded model, we can expect it to have better features than Realme X.

Expected Pricing

The report further speculates that the Realme 5 could be priced around Rs. 10,000 for the base variant. Also, it adds that there will be a Pro variant that could be more expensive. Having said that, we believe that the Realme 5 could be a sequel to the Realme 3 while the Realme 5 Pro could be a higher end model of Realme X.

Our Opinion About Realme 5

With the information that we hand in right now, the company could be prepping two new models - Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro. However, there is no clear information about these models. The only thing that we know is that the Realme 4 plans have been shelved.

We can get further information about these phones in the coming weeks. As the launch is slated to happen before Diwali, we have enough time for the details regarding them to emerge. Similar to its predecessors, we can expect this model on cards to also challenge its rivals.

