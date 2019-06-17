Alleged Realme 4 Retail Package Surface Online: Looks Fishy Though News oi-Vivek

The Realme 3 was launched in India on March 12, which was one of the first smartphones from the company with a gradient pattern design. Now, a new leak suggests that the company might be gearing up to the launch the Realme 3 successor, the Realme 4 in India.

A new video has been spotted on YouTube, which suggests that the company will launch the Realme 4. According to the video, the possible retail package box of the Realme 4 has been spotted online. As of now, there are no parameters to test the authenticity of the box, as it looks similar to the Realme 3's retail package, except for the number 4. The box does not specify any of the features, which makes it difficult to believe that this box could be a made-up one.

Realme 4 unofficial render

An unofficial render of the Realme 4 has been spotted on Twitter, which resembles the Realme 2, instead of the Realme 3. As of now, there is no clarity on the existence of the Realme 4, however, considering Realme's launch schedules, the Realme 4 is most likely to launch in Q3 of 2019.

Just like the Realme 3, the Realme 4 is expected to offer mid-tier specifications at an affordable price tag. The smartphone will either be powered by a MediaTek or Qualcomm chipset with at least 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The device is most likely to come with a dual camera setup with a display offering a bezel-less design, probably with a water-drop notch design similar to the Realme 3.

What do we think about the Realme 4 leak?

Though the leaked video looks shady, the company is most likely to launch the Realme 4 in the coming days with upgraded specifications compared to the Realme 3. The Realme 4 is most likely to launch along with the Realme X.

The Realme X is a sort of upper mid-tier smartphone from the company with features like a bezel-less OLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and support for fast charging. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Realme 4.