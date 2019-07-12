Alleged Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro Certification Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is in the headlines of late as it is in plans to host a launch event on July 15 in India to launch the Realme X and Realme 3i. Already, the launch of these smartphones have been teased constantly by the company and the online retailer Flipkart. Now, it looks like the company is prepping to launch the next-generation models - Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro.

Going by the names of the upcoming smartphones, it looks like these are the sequels to the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro launched earlier this year. The new Realme smartphones have been certified by EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) hinting that the launch of these phones could be imminent.

Realme 4, Realme 4 Pro Get Certified

As per a report by Nashville Chatter, new smartphones with the model numbers RMX1921, RMX1927 and RM1971. It is believed that the new models could be the Realme 4 and Realme 4 Pro. We say so as the model numbers of the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro are RMX1821 and RMX1851 respectively.

Speculations point out that the RMX1921 could be the model number of Realme 4 and RMX1971 could be that of the Realme 4 Pro. Besides these details, the EEC certification listing does not reveal any further details regarding these smartphones.

Realme 4 Leak

Recently, the alleged retail box of the Realme 4 was leaked online by a tipster. However, there is no confirmation if it belongs to the Realme device. Following the same, a leaked render of the smartphone surfaced online shedding light on the possible design of the device. From the leaked render, we expect the Realme 4 to sport a diamond-cut rear design with dual cameras along with LED flash and a physical fingerprint sensor. It was seen in blue color making it similar to the previous offerings from the company.

What We Expect?

Given that the company is all set to launch the Realme X and Realme 3i in India on July 15, we can expect further speculations regarding the Realme 4 duo to hit the web later. Moreover, an official confirmation from the company is likely to be expected soon.

