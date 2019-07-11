Realme 3i Launch Date Confirmed – Full Specs, Design Revealed By Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We know that Realme is all gearing up to launch new smartphones in India on July 15. It is confirmed that the Realme X along with the special Spider-Man: Far From Home will be launched on the specified date. Besides this, there are claims that the Realme 3i will be launched in the country next week.

Already, there has been official confirmation that the Realme X will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive. And, recently the company announced the Blind Order sale, which lets you pre-order the smartphone for Rs. 1,000 before its launch.

Confirming the same, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has teased the launch of the Realme 3i on July 15. Earlier, the portal teased the device with a listing and calling it "Smartphones Ka Champion". Now, a new teaser has been put up and it shows the diamond-cut gradient back design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual cameras.

Realme 3i Teaser On Flipkart

The Flipkart listing page shows that the Realme 3i will be launched with a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC as hinted by the recently leaked Geekbench listing. Also, it shows that there will be a capacious 4230mAh battery powering the device. In terms of design, in addition to the diamond-cut gradient rear case, the device will also have a waterdrop notch similar the one we saw on the Realme 3.

Is It Downgraded Realme 3?

From its name and specifications, it looks like the Realme 3i could be a downgraded variant of the Realme 3. Notably, the Realme 3 was launched with Helio P70 SoC while the 3i seems to have Helio P60 SoC. Based on speculations, it is claimed that this upcoming smartphone could be priced between Realme C2 and Realme 3.

Our Take On Realme 3i

Given the Realme 3i could be priced relatively lesser than the Realme 3, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 9,000. Notably, the Realme 3 was launched starting from Rs. 8,999.

If this pricing turns out to be true, then we can expect the Realme 3i to be a stiff rival to the Redmi smartphones including the newly launched Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy M10 with a similar pricing. However, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the company regarding its pricing.

