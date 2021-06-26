Realme To Launch 5G Smartphone Under Rs. 7,000 In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the moment, 5G appears to be farfetched in India. Only a few developments are happening in the telecom sector to rollout 5G services. Recently, Reliance Jio announced that it will come up with the 5G services capable of delivering 1Gbps speed by the end of 2021 and trials are already happening in Mumbai.

While 5G services are yet to be rolled out across the country, the smartphone maker Realme appears to be gearing up to bring its affordable 5G offering to the country to create a buzz in this sector. Well, the company's CEO Madhav Sheth spilled the beans about an upcoming entry-level 5G smartphone.

Budget 5G Smartphone From Realme

As per the Realme CEO, the company is in plans to unveil a new 5G smartphone priced under $100 (approx. Rs. 7,000) later this year in India. This budget smartphone is said to be in the planning phase and the company is determined to bring this highly affordable device to the country.

For now, there is no word regarding the name, specifications and speculated launch timeline of this smartphone yet. However, it is believed that the smartphone could be slated for launch later this year and we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming weeks or months.

Already, Realme is known for having launched the cheapest 5G smartphone in India as yet. Well, the talk is about the Realme 8 5G, which is priced starting from Rs. 13,999. With the sub-Rs.7,000, the company appears to be eying to take this success to the next level. Furthermore, the Realme CEO mentioned that they are focusing more on developing 5G technology and products and are working closely with supply chain partners to keep the cost of the 5G smartphone low.

Realme 5G Budget Smartphone: What To Expect?

While nothing about this upcoming budget 5G smartphone from Realme is known clearly, it looks like the device might make use of a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, the entry-level 5G chip from MediaTek. Notably, this Realme smartphone will share the space with Poco in selling the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country.

