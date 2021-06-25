ENGLISH

    Realme C11 (2021) Launched In India: A Redmi 9A Rival?

    By
    |

    Realme just launched a slew of devices in the Indian market including the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G, Smart TV FHD 32-inch, and Realme Buds Q2. Besides this, the company is expected to bring a few other devices on July 1. In the meantime, the company has quietly launched the Realme C11 (2021), its latest budget smartphone in India. Well, this is the same smartphone that was listed on sale ahead of its launch in the country.

     

    Realme C11 (2021) is priced at Rs. 6,999 but will be available at a discounted pricing of Rs. 6,799 via the official Realme website, Amazon India and offline stores. It has been launched in two color options - Cool Gray and Cool Blue.

    Realme C11 (2021) Specifications

    To detail its specs, the Realme C11 (2021) is fitted with a 6.5-inch mini-drop display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone flaunts a geometric design with a texture at the rear that keeps it free from attracting fingerprints. Given its price point, the budget smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor.

    Under its hood, the Realme C11 (2021) is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. A 5000mAh battery along with 10W charging support keeps the lights turned on.

    Running Android 11 topped with Realme UI Go Edition, the Realme C11 (2021) features a single 8MP rear camera sensor at the rear with LED flash and an aperture of f/2.0. Within the notch at the top center of the display, it houses a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

    Redmi 9A Rival?

    The Realme C11 (2021) is the first Android Go smartphone from the company. Given its pricing and specifications, we can expect the smartphone to be a fierce rival to the Redmi 9A with similar pricing and specs. Also, it will compete against other similar budget smartphones including Samsung Galaxy M02, Tecno Spark 7 and more.

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 16:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2021

