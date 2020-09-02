Redmi 9A With 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India; Better Than Competition? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi has launched the entry-level Redmi 9A in India. The company launched the handset in Malaysia in a single storage variant at MYR 359 (roughly Rs. 6,300). The company has packed an octa-core processor, a huge battery at a low price point. However, it comes with a single rear camera.

Redmi 9A Price

The Redmi 9A comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 7,499. The first sale of the handset has been set for September 4 at 12 pm (noon). The Redmi 9A will be available for purchase in three color options such as Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home.

Redmi 9A: Specifications

The handset comes with a HD+ LCD Dot Drop display measuring 6.53-inch. It offers a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display features a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The phone features a thick bezel around it and the device measures 164.9 x 77.07 x 9mm dimensions and weighs 194 grams.

The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM. There is also an additional storage expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card. Running MIUI 12, based on Android 10, the handset packs a single 13MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.2. Upfront, it gets a 5MP selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The Redmi 9A gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery along with 10W fast charging.

The company has also used Enhanced Lifespan Battery technology on the handset. For connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. Other features of the handset include AI face unlock and P2i coating.

Better Than Competition?

In terms of price, Xiaomi offers impressive features on the Redmi 9A. At this price point, you get a huge battery, expandable storage option. Besides, the Enhanced Lifespan Battery technology claims to offer long-lasting battery life. However, it may not be a good pick for camera lovers.

The handset will compete against the Realme C12. However, it costs a little more than the Redmi 9A. The Realme packs feature like 6,000 mAh battery, triple camera.

