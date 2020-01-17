ENGLISH

    Realme 5i Available 24 X 7 On Flipkart: Price, Offer, And Specifications

    By
    |

    Realme recently launched the Realme 5i for the Indian masses. The Chinese manufacturer has already confirmed that it will be discontinuing the Realme 5 to make way for the latest entrant. The device is launched in a single configuration and has gone up for sale on January 15. But, unlike the company's flash sale module, this one seems to be available via open sale.

    Realme 5i Available 24 X 7 On Flipkart: Price And Specifications

     

    Realme 5i Open Sale Price And offers

    The Realme 5i can be purchased at Rs. 8,999 24 x 7 from Flipkart. The device is also up for grabs on realme.com in Aqua Blue and Forest Green colors. There are a bunch of offers that you can avail on the e-commerce platform such as 5 percent cashback and extra off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit and Buzz credit card respectively. The device can also be purchased with up to Rs. 8,850 exchange bonus and also on no-cost EMI.

    Why Should You Buy The Realme 5i?

    Realme is well known for its affordable smartphones which pack some solid internals. The Realme 5 series has been quite popular amongst the Indian masses. The latest model offers a quad-camera module housing a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture.

    There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP bokeh lens completing the setup. The device features a 6.52-inch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. An 8MP snapper upfront takes care of the selfies and video calling.

    The device runs on a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. In the software department, it makes use of Android Pie-based Color OS UI. Besides, you get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and 5,000 Ah battery for backup.

    So, you get a big display, four-rear cameras and a beefy battery at an asking price of Rs. 8,999. This makes it one of the best buy in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment.

    Read More About: realme realme 5i news smartphones

