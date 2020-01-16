Realme 5i OTA Update Rolls Out: Here Are All The Changes News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is one of the smartphone brands that operate with a commitment to roll out timely updates to its offerings. Already, the company has lined up several devices that will get the Android 10 update. Now, it has rolled out the first software update to the newly launched Realme 5i.

Well, the Realme 5i, which is the latest offering from the company went on sale for the first time on January 15. Soon after the first sale, the company has started rolling out updates to the device. Eventually, buyers who have ordered one for them will get the update once the device arrives at their doorstep.

Realme 5i Update Changelog

Detailing on the official changelog of the Realme 5i, the smartphone has received the update with the version number RMX2030EX_11_A.14 weighing around 2.59GB. This update brings the December 2019 security patch to the smartphone. Also, it optimizes the clarity of the wide-angle sensor at the rear and fixes the issues of redness in the selfie camera, claims a user's forum post.

Besides this, Realme has also fixed the silent issue of gaming when the headphones are plugged in again after being unplugged. And, this update rolls out the December 2019 security patch to the device instead of the January 2020 one, which is the latest security patch.

As it is an OTA update, users of the Realme 5i will get the update notification in the next few days. If the notification is not hit the device, then it is also possible to update it manually by heading to Settings. Well, the company has made a manual download link available for the Realme 5i users on its support page. Impatient users just have to download the same using the Recovery Mode or Simple Mode and follow the process on the support page.

Realme 5i: What We Think

The Realme 5i is the fourth device in the Realme 5 series and comes with a new design featuring all-new colors and a new sunrise pattern. It has highlights such as a 5000mAh battery. A tall display, a versatile camera, etc. starting from Rs. 8,999. While there were a few issues, those have been resolved by the rollout of the update.

